Harold Wood Running Club led the charge at Raphael Park event

PUBLISHED: 16:00 26 February 2019

Harold Wood Running Club members at Raphael Park (Pic: HWRC)

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club led the way at the chase the pacer challenge at Raphael Park this weekend.

Kaye and Peter Jackson at Thorpe Park Half Marathon (Pic: HWRC)Kaye and Peter Jackson at Thorpe Park Half Marathon (Pic: HWRC)

The club had 20 members donning the pacer bibs and they helped 99 runners achieve new personal best times including their club mates Dave Walmsley (20.26), Alicia Gray (24.29), Keiley Gardner (32.18) and Sheila Bower (38.44).

Dan Carr came in exactly on his pacer time.

Mervyn Andiapen and Lucinda Wynne took parkrun tourism to the next level this week when they took part in Jeffreys Bay, South Africa.

The club also had 32 runners take part in parkruns across seven parkruns locations including Burgess, Bevendean, Highbury Fields, Houghton Hall, Raphael Jeffreys Bay, Harwich and South Africa.

On Sunday siblings Kaye and Peter Jackson took part in the Thorpe Park Half Marathon while Mark Dalby ran the Brighton Half Marathon.

