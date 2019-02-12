Search

Harold Wood Running club smash records at a number of runs

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 February 2019

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Chingford league race (Pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Chingford league race (Pic: HWRC)

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club named Katherine Weatherby the improver of the week in their new improvers programme.

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Dunton Test Track (Pic: HWRC)Harold Wood Running Club members at the Dunton Test Track (Pic: HWRC)

Many other runners enjoyed taking on a number of races with Richard Rockliffe, Andy Page and Gurjit Bansal tackling the 10K Chase the Moon Olympic Park Race.

The club has 22 members complete park runs in a number of locations including Billericay, Chelmsford, Peacehaven, Raphael and Worsley Woods.

A number of runners smashed their personal best times in the latest Chingford League race on Saturday.

Patrick Theoung 34.22, Johnny Le Roux 34.56, Rosie Ann Hatch 37.21, and Steph Elsey 50.52.

Sophie Apps took part in the Weald Park XC Tri sport League in Epping on Sunday.

The club also had 13 members take part in the Dunton Test Track 10 mile race including Lara Adeyinka and Steph Elsey who completed their first 10 mile race.

Martin Hawker achieved a new pb of 1:25:48.

