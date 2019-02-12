Harold Wood Running Club’s Bartlett bags top spot

Adam Bartlett, Dan Carr, Chris King and James Coker at the park run (Pic: HWRC) Archant

Harold Wood Running Club’s Adam Bartlett broke a new record as he became the first-ever member to finish first at a park run.

Mark Dalby at the Barcelona Half Marathon (Pic: HWRC) Mark Dalby at the Barcelona Half Marathon (Pic: HWRC)

Bartlett crossed the line in a time of 18 minutes and 29 seconds to claim the top spot.

He was shortly followed home by Dan Carr, Chris King and James Coker, who all finished in the top ten.

Lara Adeyinka (35.26) achieved a third personal best time since graduating from the Introduction to Running programme.

The club had a total of 22 members take part across five parkrun locations this weekend including Dartford Heath, Houghton Hall, Raphael’s, Southwark and Stevenage.

Mark Dalby (1:37:01) and Johann Le Roux (1:37:16) tackled the Barcelona Half Marathon in times quicker than they predicted.

Sophie Gyles, Louise Hawker and Helen and Josh Jenner all took part in the Olympic Half Marathon.

Josh Jenner achieved a personal best time of 1:30:28.