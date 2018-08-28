Search

Harold Wood Running Club reach new heights

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 February 2019

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Winter 10k run (Pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Winter 10k run (Pic: HWRC)

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club smashed out a total of 1,125 kilometres this week without including club captain Craig Brown’s immense efforts.

Harold Wood Running Club captain Craig Brown with his medals (Pic: HWRC)Harold Wood Running Club captain Craig Brown with his medals (Pic: HWRC)

Brown tackled the Saxons, Vikings and Normans challenge, which meant he ran 55.4 miles (89km) in three days.

He ran a marathon on Friday and a half marathon on each day over the weekend.

Saturday is usually park run day but Raphael park run had been forced to cancel due to ice.

The club had just four members doing park runs elsewhere in Barking and Lullingstone.

Keiley Gardner ran the 10K Olympic Winter run series on Saturday, while on Sunday 13 members took part in the London 10k Winter Run.

Leanne Mitchell (57.45), Parisa Skeldon (59.31) and Laura Smith (1:07) all achieved personal best times.

Members will be training for the Olympic Park and Barcelona half marathon.

