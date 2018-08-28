Harold Wood Running Club enjoy park run success

Lucinda Wynne at Hadleigh 10k (Pic: HWRC) Archant

Harold Wood Running Club had 21 members taking part across various parkrun locations including Mile End, Clacton Seafront, Highbury Fields and Raphael.

Patrick Thoeung (20.14), Johann Le Roux (20.36), Alicia Gra (24.40), Jennifer Louden (24.44) and Louise Cocksedge (30.54) all picked up new personal best times.

Meanwhile, Lucinda Wynne completed a very hilly and muddy Hadleigh 10k on Sunday.

The club will now be taking over the pacer roles at Raphael parkrun on Saturday, February 23, and are encouraging as many people to turn out as possible as they look to help runners achieve personal bests.

This week sees the start of the club’s new Introduction to Running programme and a few of their runners are getting ready for the Annual Winter Run in London.

The club is for runners of all levels and they meet every night of the week at 6.30pm at the cricket club in Harold Wood Park.