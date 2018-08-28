Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Harold Wood Running Club enjoy park run success

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 January 2019

Lucinda Wynne at Hadleigh 10k (Pic: HWRC)

Lucinda Wynne at Hadleigh 10k (Pic: HWRC)

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club had 21 members taking part across various parkrun locations including Mile End, Clacton Seafront, Highbury Fields and Raphael.

Patrick Thoeung (20.14), Johann Le Roux (20.36), Alicia Gra (24.40), Jennifer Louden (24.44) and Louise Cocksedge (30.54) all picked up new personal best times.

Meanwhile, Lucinda Wynne completed a very hilly and muddy Hadleigh 10k on Sunday.

The club will now be taking over the pacer roles at Raphael parkrun on Saturday, February 23, and are encouraging as many people to turn out as possible as they look to help runners achieve personal bests.

This week sees the start of the club’s new Introduction to Running programme and a few of their runners are getting ready for the Annual Winter Run in London.

The club is for runners of all levels and they meet every night of the week at 6.30pm at the cricket club in Harold Wood Park.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

A sad day for Upminster as family bakery Kingcotts shuts up shop after 36 years

Tom Harvey is celebrating his 94th birthday with his usual donuts from Kingcotts Bakers in Upminster. Pictured with James, Susan and aKingcotts.

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

Police officers making arrests in Hulse Avenue, Collier Row.

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

#includeImage($article, 225)

A sad day for Upminster as family bakery Kingcotts shuts up shop after 36 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Visit from Hammers captain Noble will inspire kids from Sporting Bengal, says Khan

West Ham captain Mark Noble with players at the Sporting Bengal Academy in Stepney Green (pic: Ken Mears).

Harold Wood Running Club enjoy park run success

Lucinda Wynne at Hadleigh 10k (Pic: HWRC)

School Sport: Marshalls Park girls miss out in National Volleyball Championships

Marshalls Park Academy's volleyball squad in action

Urchins boss Stimson says they must be better defensively

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex Leopards sign Wagener as Mascall-Wright departs

Former Essex Leopards guard Luke Mascall-Wright in action against Solent Kestrels (Pic: Paul Phillips)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists