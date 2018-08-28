Search

Harold Wood Running Club enjoy success at a number of events

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 January 2019

Harold Wood Running Club at Benfleet 15 run (Pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club at Benfleet 15 run (Pic: HWRC)

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club had 26 members taking part in six different parkrun locations including Burgess, Chelmsford, Dartford Heath, Harrow Lodge, Hockley Woods and Raphael.

Harold Wood Running Club members at Chingford League race (Pic: HWRC)Harold Wood Running Club members at Chingford League race (Pic: HWRC)

Lara Adeyinka (35:56) achieved a new personal best time while this week’s Raphael parkrun have pacer week, so if you are looking to achieve a PB or a target time this Saturday is a great opportunity in doing so.

Patrick Thoeung and Johnny Le Roux represented the club in the Chingford League five race in Epping Forest on Saturday.

Other club members took on the challenge on the Benfleet 15 race on Sunday, which is a 15 mile, multi-terrain course, incorporating sections of the Canvey Island sea wall, and the undulating Hadleigh Downs.

The club also starts its new Introduction to Running programme on Monday.

If you would like to join please email info@haroldwoodrunning.club.

