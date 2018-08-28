Search

Harold Wood Running Club start the new year strong at park runs

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 January 2019

Harold Wood Running Club members at park runs (Pic: HWRC)

Archant

The new year training has started, Harold Wood Running Club was on the parkrun map with 18 members taking part across ten different parkrun locations.

The runs included Barking, Basildon, Brentwood, Chelmsford, Harrow Lodge, Houghton Hall, Raphael, Thurrock, Shorne Woods and Southwark.

Parisa Skeldon achieved a personal best at Southwark and Adam Bartlett came third in the male category at Brentwood.

HWRC are also proud to announce we have three new leaders within our club, Louise Hawker, Martin Hawker and Sophie Apps, who completed their running in leadership course this Sunday and now will join the leaders team.

This week the club have the final race in the Chingford League series and Benfleet 15.

They will also be launching a new Introduction to Running programme on Monday, January, 28.

