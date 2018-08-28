Search

Harold Wood Running Club raced on through the festive period

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 January 2019

Harold Wood Running Club members pose at park run (Pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club members pose at park run (Pic: HWRC)

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club members didn’t take any rest over the festive period and continued running regularly.

A number of runners had the opportunity to run five parkruns in the space of 10 days, including Christmas Day and two on New Year’s Day, with a few Wood members doing all five.

Other club members who didn’t take part in the parkrun on Christmas Day enjoyed a five-mile run followed by Prosecco!

Harold Wood RC did the majority of pacer roles on Saturday at Raphael parkrun, which they will be taking over again on the last Saturday in February.

On New Year’s Day, the club celebreated Brynley Giddings’ 250th parkrun dressed as superheroes, a great achievement and a memorable way to remember his milestone run.

Lucinda Wynne also celebrated her 50th parkrun, another great achievement by one of the Wood members.

