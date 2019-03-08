Search

King leads way for Harold Wood in Brentwood

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 March 2019

Harold Wood Running Club face the camera at the Brentwood half-marathon (pic: HWRC)

The latest news from the Harold Wood Running Club

Harold Wood Running Club's Laura McInerney took part in the Rickie Savage 20 (pic: HWRC)Harold Wood Running Club's Laura McInerney took part in the Rickie Savage 20 (pic: HWRC)

Chris King led the way for Harold Wood Running Club at the Brentwood half-marathon with a new personal best of one hour, 24 minutes and four seconds.

King was the first club member home, followed by Dan Carr (1:30.31) and Tony Panton (1:31.05).

There were also new bests for Helen Jenner (2:03.08), Lynsey Mann (2:04.02) and Steph Elsey (2:24.07), with the latter knocking 21 minutes of her previous mark, while Laura Smith and Keiley Gardner both completed their first half-marathon.

At the Ricki Savage 20 in Kent, Laura McInerney knocked 20 minutes off her previous best time for to distance to finish in 3:32.03.

Thirteen club members took part in various parkruns in locations including Cwmbran, Dartford, Raphael and Valentines this past week.

Adam Bartlett won the award for ‘improver of the week’, while Liz Alderton set the net benchmark for ‘improver of the season’.

Club members are this week training for half-marathons in Colchester, Lee Valley and London.

