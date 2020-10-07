Search

Harold Wood Runners take part in Virtual London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 15:03 07 October 2020

Harold Wood Running Club members after taking part in the Virtual London Marathon (Pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club members after taking part in the Virtual London Marathon (Pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club had 17 members take part in the Virtual London Marathon at the weekend.



The club runners took on about 10 different routes around Essex. The support from the rest of the club was incredible, as they had supporters in different locations all braving the rain with bells, signs and power ups.

A club statement said: “It really made a huge difference and they had three of our members cycle along the route with them.”

They produced some impressive times, Scott Brown (4:10:44) and Tony Gawler (4:11:24) both impressing in their first appearances in the London Marathon.



Tony Rawson (4:10:24) was not far behind, with Martin Hawker (4:14:38), Louise Marshall (4:37:59), Liz Alderton (4:42:55), Alan Woodroof (4:45:00), Louise Hawker (5:06:26), Mike Westmore (5:24:00) and Lauren Archer (5.33.17) the latter being her first time.

