Athletics: Harold Wood runners tackle parkrun 'sailing challenge'

Harold Wood Running Club members have set themselves the challenge of sailing the seven seas of parkrun!

Tnis means they will have to run seven parkruns beginning with C and then end in R, with pirate costume optional.

The group of 22 are aiming to complete one parkrun per month in order to reach their goal, which will see them touring around the country.

The intrepid group started at Chelmsford on Saturday as the club had a grand total of 36 members in action at four different parkrun venues, including the more local options at Harrow Lodge, Raphael and Valentines.

Patrick Thoeung produced the highlight of the day with a sub-19 effort of 18.59 for a personal best.

Harold Wood runners are also on week four of training for the London Marathon ahead of the Sunday, April 26 event.