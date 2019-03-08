Athletics: Harold Wood runners show best for ELVIS

Harold Wood Running Club took part in the third round of the East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) at the Velodrome on the Olympic Park.

The event was hosted by East End Road Runners and Wood saw several of their members record personal bests.

Chris King led the way with a time of 18.17, followed by Andy Leonard (20.45), Paul Depree (20.56), Rosie Hatch (21.57), Jenny Louden (23.37), Helen Jenner (25.36), Steph Elsey (28.48) and Kathryn Weatherby (28.59).

Harold Wood are hosting one of the ELVIS 5k races on July 31 at 7.30pm. Runners can enter at entrycentral.com/hwrc5k.

The club also saw 19 members in action at various parkrun events, including Basildon, Dunstable Downs, Harrow Lodge, Newborough Forest and Raphael Park.

Keiley Gardner set a personal best of 31.35, while Patrick Thoeung, Jonny Le Roux, Jenny Louden and Alicia Gray improved their course bests at Harrow Lodge Park.

Kaye and Maisie Jackson completed the Basildon Race for Life event.