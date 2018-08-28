Search

Athletics: Harold Wood members turn Raphael parkrun green

PUBLISHED: 08:33 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:33 21 December 2018

Harold Wood Running Club members at their latest parkrun at Raphael Park

Harold Wood Running Club members at their latest parkrun at Raphael Park

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club turned Raphael parkrun green to celebrate the graduation of their final group of Introduction to Running members.

Members of Harold Wood Running Club's Introduction to Running group made their 5k debuts last weekendMembers of Harold Wood Running Club's Introduction to Running group made their 5k debuts last weekend

A group of nine were there to compete, some in their first-ever 5k, and cheered on by other members in bitterly cold weather.

The graduates will continue to run 5k for the next couple of weeks, while 27 other members were in action at three different parkrun locationns (Burgess, Houghton Hall and Raphael Park).

Patrick Thoeng (20.50) and Ciara Panton (31.22) both set personal bests.

Wednesday saw Jackie Smith, Martina Murphy and Richard Rockliffe take on the Olympic Park 10k in the latest Chase the Sun event.

The final Chase the Pacer event takes place at Raphael Park on December 29, when Harold Wood Running Club members are hoping to take all of the pacer roles in what is a fine opportunity to record a personal best before the end of the year.

