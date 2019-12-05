Athletics: Harold Wood RC provide early Christmas cheer

Harold Wood Running Club provided some early Christmas cheer for Harold Wood Primary School with a cheque for £3,500.

The money was raised during the club's charity race day in September and handed over to the PTA at the school's Christmas party.

The club also saw 28 members take on various parkrun events, including Raphael, Thurrock and Lochend.

The majority were at Raphael, where Steph Elsey reached a milestone as she completed her 50th parkrun, as Patrick Thoeung (19.18), Keith Turner (24.52) and Mark De Faria Thomas (26.50) all set personal bests.

Harold Wood's next Introduction to Running programme starts on January 13 and anyone who would like to join should email info@haroldwoodrunning.club.