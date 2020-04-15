Athletics: Fledgling Harold Wood Running Club making strides

Harold Wood Running Club was founded in 2013 and has developed into a group of more than 160 members.

Started by just a few people running together, they are now instantly recognisable in their bright green shirts, seen regularly in Havering and further afield.

Tracy Giddings said: “We are a very inclusive club, supportive of runners of all abilities, and we also have a great social scene, hosting some great social events including a summer BBQ.

“The club has a community focus and over the last four years we have organised four charity races around the legendary Pages Wood, raising over £14,000 for local charities.

“Unfortunately, the 2020 race has been postponed until May 2021, but this is a fantastic event, well supported by the club and community and we can’t wait.”

An Introduction to Running programme coaches new runners over a 10-week period to the point where they can complete a 5k parkrun at Raphael Park, with participants receiving a medal and certificate at the end, as well as the opportunity to further their running journey with the club.

Giddings added: “We love supporting our local parkrun at Raphaels with volunteering and pacing roles and we are part of the ELVIS League, which entails us hosting our own 5k event and racing for all abilities with other local clubs.

“At Harold Wood we have many qualified leaders who have taken the appropriate professional courses and devise various routes and training programmes for us to make our training safe and enjoyable for all runners.

“Our runners are a mixtuer of all age and abilities and our club is managed by a dedicated team of volunteers, welcoming to new members.”

Although guidelines from England Athletics during the coronavirus pandemic mean there are no club activities until at least May 31, the club welcome enquiries from prospective runners, or anyone interested in the Introduction to Running programme. Email info@haroldwoodrunning.club.