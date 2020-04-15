Search

Advanced search

Athletics: Fledgling Harold Wood Running Club making strides

PUBLISHED: 17:30 16 April 2020

Harold Wood Running Club members face the camera

Harold Wood Running Club members face the camera

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club was founded in 2013 and has developed into a group of more than 160 members.

Started by just a few people running together, they are now instantly recognisable in their bright green shirts, seen regularly in Havering and further afield.

Tracy Giddings said: “We are a very inclusive club, supportive of runners of all abilities, and we also have a great social scene, hosting some great social events including a summer BBQ.

“The club has a community focus and over the last four years we have organised four charity races around the legendary Pages Wood, raising over £14,000 for local charities.

You may also want to watch:

“Unfortunately, the 2020 race has been postponed until May 2021, but this is a fantastic event, well supported by the club and community and we can’t wait.”

An Introduction to Running programme coaches new runners over a 10-week period to the point where they can complete a 5k parkrun at Raphael Park, with participants receiving a medal and certificate at the end, as well as the opportunity to further their running journey with the club.

Giddings added: “We love supporting our local parkrun at Raphaels with volunteering and pacing roles and we are part of the ELVIS League, which entails us hosting our own 5k event and racing for all abilities with other local clubs.

“At Harold Wood we have many qualified leaders who have taken the appropriate professional courses and devise various routes and training programmes for us to make our training safe and enjoyable for all runners.

“Our runners are a mixtuer of all age and abilities and our club is managed by a dedicated team of volunteers, welcoming to new members.”

Although guidelines from England Athletics during the coronavirus pandemic mean there are no club activities until at least May 31, the club welcome enquiries from prospective runners, or anyone interested in the Introduction to Running programme. Email info@haroldwoodrunning.club.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Daughter praises ‘amazing’ Queen’s Hospital and community following mum’s death after contracting Covid-19

Frances Nolan, 82, who died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Nolan family

Coronavirus lockdown showed Romford MP how modern life is damaging nature

Andrew Rosindell MP said coronavirus lockdown had led him to reacquaint himself with Romford's beauty spots. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Havering’s air pollution increases coronavirus risk

The biggest cause of London's deadly air pollution is road traffic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Appeal to find missing Romford man last seen in Stratford

Have you seen Arwinder Singh? He went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Shop owner ‘worried’ after Hornchurch supermarket vandalised twice during coronavirus crisis

Damage to the shop front of International Supermarket in High St, Hornchurch, after the incident on April 11. Picture: Mehmet Oztas

Most Read

Coronavirus: Daughter praises ‘amazing’ Queen’s Hospital and community following mum’s death after contracting Covid-19

Frances Nolan, 82, who died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Nolan family

Coronavirus lockdown showed Romford MP how modern life is damaging nature

Andrew Rosindell MP said coronavirus lockdown had led him to reacquaint himself with Romford's beauty spots. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Havering’s air pollution increases coronavirus risk

The biggest cause of London's deadly air pollution is road traffic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Appeal to find missing Romford man last seen in Stratford

Have you seen Arwinder Singh? He went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Shop owner ‘worried’ after Hornchurch supermarket vandalised twice during coronavirus crisis

Damage to the shop front of International Supermarket in High St, Hornchurch, after the incident on April 11. Picture: Mehmet Oztas

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Athletics: Fledgling Harold Wood Running Club making strides

Harold Wood Running Club members face the camera

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs to consider June 30 deadline

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Essex officials rewarded with promotions

A total of 54 Essex football match officials have been rewarded for their progressive approach and commitment by being elevated in the latest round of referee promotions.

Clapping for NHS: Send us your thank you videos and pictures

Ryan and Lily Rummell with their rainbow. Picture: Lyn Rummell
Drive 24