Search

Advanced search

Athletics: Harold Wood RC attend Remembrance event

PUBLISHED: 13:25 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 13 November 2019

Harold Wood members at the Thames Chase

Harold Wood members at the Thames Chase

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club had members in action at a Remembrance event at Carver Barracks in Debden on Saturday.

Harold Wood members at the Remembrance half marathon at Carver BarracksHarold Wood members at the Remembrance half marathon at Carver Barracks

Jonny Le Roux, Leanne Mitchell, Lynsey Mann and Susan Munns all took part in a half marathon, while a group of 12 competed in a 10k race.

They included Donna Ball, Maggi Gotobed, Lara Adeyinka, Tracy and Brynley Giddings, Theresa O'Sullivan, Amanda Clark, Sheila Bower, Paul Newland, Lucy Walker, Louise Marshall and Chris Madell.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 23 members tackled six different parkrun events on Saturday, including Raphael, Hadleigh, Basildon, Worsley Woods, Thurrock and Blackpool.

And Josh Jenner (18.38), Parisa Skeldon (27.56), Keiley Gardner (29.31), Samantha Lucas (30.44), Michele Grote (33.26), Kathleen Healy (33.27) and Samantha Dray (37.59) all set personal bests.

Ilona Alaburd took part in the Movember race in Pune, India, while 15 members ran at the Forestry Commission 100 running series 10k at Thames Chase on Sunday.

Claire Freeman (57.12) and Keiley Gardner (64.01) set personal bests, while Mick Brown was first in the M50 group and Alan Woodruff first M60.

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Six fire engines called out to blaze at Romford vehicle workshop

Red Watch at Romford fire station show off the new fire engine

Three arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after reports of man with knife in Harold Hill

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Edenhall Road, Harold Hill on Monday, November 11. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Six fire engines called out to blaze at Romford vehicle workshop

Red Watch at Romford fire station show off the new fire engine

Three arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after reports of man with knife in Harold Hill

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Edenhall Road, Harold Hill on Monday, November 11. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Athletics: Harold Wood RC attend Remembrance event

Harold Wood members at the Thames Chase

Tamplin takes managerial reigns at Romford

Glenn Tamplin and assistant Harry Wheeler look on from the dugout at Billericay (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Remembrance Day 2019: Veterans, youth groups and residents pay tribute to fallen soldiers in Upminster

Senior bulger Richard Sawyer from the Hornchurch Drum & Trumpet Corps band at the Upminster Remembrance Day service. Picture: Keiron Trebilcoe

Youngsters can now meet Father Christmas at Mercury Mall’s Christmas grotto

Mayor councillor Michael Deon Burton with the cast of Queen's Theatre's pantomime Robin Hood at the launch of Mercury Mall's Santa's Grotto. Picture: Mercury Mall

Remembrance Day 2019: Exhibition reveals Hornchurch’s role in First and Second World Wars

Re-enactors from the 10th Essex Regiment Living History Group attended the Remembrance Day event in Hornchurch Country Park on Sunday, Novemebr 10. Picture: Andrew Ruff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists