Athletics: Harold Wood RC attend Remembrance event

Harold Wood members at the Thames Chase Archant

Harold Wood Running Club had members in action at a Remembrance event at Carver Barracks in Debden on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harold Wood members at the Remembrance half marathon at Carver Barracks Harold Wood members at the Remembrance half marathon at Carver Barracks

Jonny Le Roux, Leanne Mitchell, Lynsey Mann and Susan Munns all took part in a half marathon, while a group of 12 competed in a 10k race.

They included Donna Ball, Maggi Gotobed, Lara Adeyinka, Tracy and Brynley Giddings, Theresa O'Sullivan, Amanda Clark, Sheila Bower, Paul Newland, Lucy Walker, Louise Marshall and Chris Madell.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 23 members tackled six different parkrun events on Saturday, including Raphael, Hadleigh, Basildon, Worsley Woods, Thurrock and Blackpool.

And Josh Jenner (18.38), Parisa Skeldon (27.56), Keiley Gardner (29.31), Samantha Lucas (30.44), Michele Grote (33.26), Kathleen Healy (33.27) and Samantha Dray (37.59) all set personal bests.

Ilona Alaburd took part in the Movember race in Pune, India, while 15 members ran at the Forestry Commission 100 running series 10k at Thames Chase on Sunday.

Claire Freeman (57.12) and Keiley Gardner (64.01) set personal bests, while Mick Brown was first in the M50 group and Alan Woodruff first M60.