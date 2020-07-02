Harold Wood members toast latest successes
PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 July 2020
Harold Wood Running Club members took on contrasting challenges at the weekend.
Pete Jackson completed the virtual MSMW marathon in an impressive time of 3:38.35.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Wood quartet Louise Marshall, Alicia Grey, Jenny Louden and Ruth Quince took part in the New Balance Miles for Pints event.
Runners could cover any distance they wanted and then submit a selfie while tagging New Balance.
And the Wood members were lucky enough to win a boxful of treats, which were delivered to their door later on Sunday evening.
Their prize included a t-shirt, beer, glass, bottle opener and beer mat!
