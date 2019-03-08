Search

Advanced search

Athletics: Harold Wood Running Club members take the plunge

PUBLISHED: 13:00 26 September 2019

Harold Wood Running Cub members with their London Classics medals

Harold Wood Running Cub members with their London Classics medals

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club members took the plunge at the two-mile Swim Serpentine challenge on Saturday.

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Great East RunHarold Wood Running Club members at the Great East Run

Chris King, Mark Dalby, Josh Jenner and Rosie Hatch all received the London Classics medal, while Adam Bartlett, Ruth Quince and Paul Depree also swapped spikes for wetsuits.

You may also want to watch:

And Hatch and Dalby also completed all three events in one year.

A total of 22 members took on eight different parkruns, at South Woodham Ferrers, Holkham, Rushmoor, Harrow Lodge, Brentwood, Raphael, Oak Hill and Valentines, while Martina Murphy ran the Olympic Park 10k.

Peter Jackson completed the Yorkshire three peaks challenge of Ingleborough, Pen-Y-Ghent and Whernside, while Lynsey Mann, Steph Elsey and Parisa Skeldon completed the Great East Run half marathon.

Elsey took 10 minutes off her personal best, while Tracy and Brynley Giddings ran the Ingatestone five-mile race on Sunday.

Most Read

The Apprentice: Former Romford Market trader says Lord Sugar liked his ‘banter’ ahead of show’s start

Thomas Skinner, 28, from Romford, is one of this year's 16 candidates on BBC One's The Apprentice. Picture: BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Charity founded in honour of knife crime victim Jodie Chesney marks official launch with football match

The Chesney Allstars and Sunday League Legends gather for a team shot.Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

The Apprentice: Former Romford Market trader says Lord Sugar liked his ‘banter’ ahead of show’s start

Thomas Skinner, 28, from Romford, is one of this year's 16 candidates on BBC One's The Apprentice. Picture: BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Charity founded in honour of knife crime victim Jodie Chesney marks official launch with football match

The Chesney Allstars and Sunday League Legends gather for a team shot.Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Athletics: Busy weekend for Havering 90 Joggers

Havering 90 Joggers with their London Classics medals

Athletics: Harold Wood Running Club members take the plunge

Harold Wood Running Cub members with their London Classics medals

Daggers winger Dobson pleased to score against former club Sutton

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Romford boss Martin pleased with Trophy performance

Paul Martin, Manager and his Romford support team during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Essex Leopards add Okoro ahead of season opener with Kestrels

Jerelle Okoro keeps eyes on a rival (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists