Athletics: Harold Wood Running Club members take the plunge

Harold Wood Running Cub members with their London Classics medals Archant

Harold Wood Running Club members took the plunge at the two-mile Swim Serpentine challenge on Saturday.

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Great East Run Harold Wood Running Club members at the Great East Run

Chris King, Mark Dalby, Josh Jenner and Rosie Hatch all received the London Classics medal, while Adam Bartlett, Ruth Quince and Paul Depree also swapped spikes for wetsuits.

And Hatch and Dalby also completed all three events in one year.

A total of 22 members took on eight different parkruns, at South Woodham Ferrers, Holkham, Rushmoor, Harrow Lodge, Brentwood, Raphael, Oak Hill and Valentines, while Martina Murphy ran the Olympic Park 10k.

Peter Jackson completed the Yorkshire three peaks challenge of Ingleborough, Pen-Y-Ghent and Whernside, while Lynsey Mann, Steph Elsey and Parisa Skeldon completed the Great East Run half marathon.

Elsey took 10 minutes off her personal best, while Tracy and Brynley Giddings ran the Ingatestone five-mile race on Sunday.