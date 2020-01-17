Athletics: Harold Wood members record Raphael parkrun bests

Harold Wood members face the camera Archant

Harold Wood Running Club had a large squad of 45 members in action at Raphael parkrun.

And seven of their group clocked impressive personal bests for the 5k distance, includign Jonny Le Roux (19.18), Andy Page (21.54), Paul Newland (22.41), Scott Brown (22.47), Parisa Skeldon (27.42), Allan Munns (30.42) and Amanda Clarke (33.17).

Louise Hawker celebrated reaching her 50th parkrun with a 1980s theme, which meant lots of colourful outfits, leg warmers and a Rubix cube!

The club also had members in action at Thurrock, Barking, Harrow Lodge and, much further afield, Ballina Coast in Australia.

Meanwhile, in another test of physical endurance, Harold Wood's Ilona Alaburda climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.