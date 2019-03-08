Search

Athletics: Harold Wood members make marks

PUBLISHED: 07:41 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:41 30 August 2019

Harold Wood Running Club members at the latest ELVIS race

Harold Wood Running Club members at the latest ELVIS race

Harold Wood Running Club members impressed over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A group of 29 took part in the latest East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) race, hosted by Barking Road Runners on Monday and defied the heat to perform wll.

You may also want to watch:

And that came after 22 had taken part in various parkruns at six different locations, including Fort William, Princes Liverpool, Raphael, Roding Valley, Upton House and Weymouth.

Sara De Winter (23.33) and Susan Munns (26.07) both set personal bests in successsive weeks, while Susan Munn and new member Charlies Mugagga set a parkrun best of 27.37 at Roding Valley.

This weekend sees the club hold their own five-mile charity race at Harold Wood Park on Saturday (11am).

All 200 places have been taken up, meaning there will not be any race-day entries.

