Athletics: Harold Wood members hit parkrun milestones

Harold Wood Running Club members reached parkrun landmarks at the weekend.

Harold Wood Running Club's Louise Marshall at the Run Through 10k Womble Christmas run on Wimbledon Common

A group of 25 members were in action at six different locations, including Hackney Marshes, Ipswich, Raphael, Worsley Woods, Thurrock and Woolacombe Dunes.

And Alan Woodroof and Chris King reached the milestone of 150 parkruns, while Lauren McInerney and Charlie Fisher chalked up their 50th outings.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Harold Wood's Louise Marshall travel to south London to take part in the Run Through 10k Womble Christmas run on Wimbledon Common.