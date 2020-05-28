Harold Wood members enjoy ‘rainbow’ relay

Harold Wood Running Club members took part in a special rainbow-themed virtual relay during the Bank Holiday weekend.

A total of 91 members were involved in seven teams of 13, all representing a different colour of the rainbow.

The race bgan at 7am and continued until 8pm, with teams named Red Velvets, Orange Oompa Loompas, Yellow Mellow, Green Giants, Monday Blues, Purple Rain and the Pink Ladies.

The idea was each member did an hour of exercise at their allotted time, wearing the colour of their team, then choose a baton to match that colour and post a photo of yourself handing the baton over to the next person in your team.

Tracy Giddings said: “We had some great batons, including a green fake snake, blow-up crocodile, blow-up banana, pink champagne, a minion, a conifer, Spongebob Square Pants, a lavender plant, ketchup and kettle bells, to name a few!

“We had perfect weather and it was fun-filled day, a great way for the club to see each other virtually as we’re still unable to meet in person and another great lockdown memory for the club.”