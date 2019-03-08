Search

Athletics: Harold Wood members enjoy Great North Run

PUBLISHED: 08:14 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 13 September 2019

Five members of Harold Wood Running Club travelled all the way to Newcastle to complete in the Great North Run - the world's biggest half marathon.

Peter Jackson, Parisa Skelton, Lynsey Mann, Kaye Jackson and Christopher Madell represented their club, with the Jackson siblings and Mann raising money for the Lennox Children's Cancer Centre and MS Trust respectively.

Peter Jackson was the first Harold Wood member home, finishing in a personal best half marathon time of 1:34, followed by Madell (2:00), Kaye Jackson (2:13), Mann - with a course best of 2:15 - and Skelton (2:17).

The group did fantastically on what was a very hot day in the north east of England, while elsewhere Wood's Jenny Louden recorded a personal best at Raphael parkrun in 23.33.

Andy Page smashed out a two-minute best at the Olympic Park Chase the Sun race (46.04) which he completed with fellow members Louise Marshall (49.21), Alan Woodroof (46.13) and Richard Rockliffe (58.22).

