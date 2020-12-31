Athletics: Harold Wood runners enjoy festive parkruns

Harold Wood Running Club had 58 members in action at parkruns over the festive period.

Susan Munns set a new personal best of 24.47, while Alan Woodroof and Chris King took part in their 150th parkruns.

Craig Brown reached the 100 mark, while Lauren McInerney and Charlie Fisher reached the 50 milestone.

Parkrun locations visited included Hackney Marshes, Ipswich, Raphael Park, Worsley Woods, Thurrock, Woolacombe Dunes, Tunbridge Wells, Beverley, Guildford, Basildon and Australia!

Meanwhile, Louise Marshall travelled to Wimbledon Common to take part in the Run Through 10k Womble Christmas run.

And Jonny Le Roux, Munns, Ian Ridgeley, Richard Rockliffe and Lynsey Mann ran the Boxing Day five-mile handicap at Raphael Park, with Munns finishing in 10th place.

Elsewhere, Sophie Apps and Claire Brinsmead took part in Ilford AC's 10-mile cross-country race.