Athletics: Harold Wood Running Club members enjoy ELVIS outing

Harold Wood Running Club members took part in the five-mile race hosted by Havering 90 Joggers as part of the East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) at Romford's Raphael Park.

Although a familiar venue thanks to parkrun, a total of 34 members tackled the longer route, with many setting personal bests.

Steph Elsey (48.23) and Lynsey Mann (46.21) both knocked over two minutes off their five-mile bests, just six days after setting her previous mark in Elsey's case.

Helen Jenner (43.44) and Paul Depree (35.45) claimed course bests by almost three minutes as Wood's men finished fifth and the women sixth.

The club will race in the next event over 5k at the Olympic Park on June 18.

Other members took on the Southend half marathon, with Clare Bennett running a first sub two-hour time of 1:55.07, as Andy Leonard (1:36.49) and Martin hawker (1:53.42) also set new bests and Liz Alderton volunteered.