Athletics: Harold Wood members defy Storm Dennis

PUBLISHED: 11:30 28 February 2020

Harold Wood Runners at the Victoria Park half marathon

Harold Wood Runners at the Victoria Park half marathon

Archant

Storm Dennis put paid to the Dunston Test Track race at the weekend, but a few Harold Wood Running Club members tried the next best thing.

That was the innovative virtual 10-mile event which enabled them to claim their medals and gain automatic entry into next year's race.

Meanwhile, Saturday saw 29 members attend the latest Parkrun at five different venues at Raphaels, Barking, Northala, Thurrock and the Old Showfield.

On Sunday Ruth Quince and Josh Jenner ran the Victoria Park half-marathon.

Jonny Le Roux was in the Richmond half-marathon, while Mick Brown was in the Duathlon in Stratford.

A few members of the club are helping out with 'Chase the Pacer' week at Raphael's parkrun, so if you are looking to get a PB, come and join in their 250th event and the first ever leap year day run.

