Athletics: Harold Wood Running Club graduates make debuts

PUBLISHED: 07:42 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 16 August 2019

Harold Wood Running Club's new Introduction to Running graduates

Harold Wood Running Club's new Introduction to Running graduates

Archant

Harold Wood's latest Introduction to Running graduates completed their first 5k at Raphael Park last weekend.

And club member Peter Jackson made his debut over the 10k distance at the Olympic Park Chase the Sun event, recording a great time.

A total of 21 members took part or marshalled at the latest Raphael parkrun, with James Cocker smashing his personal best and going sub-19 minutes.

Others travelled to alternative venues, with Natalie Joyce at Maldon, Andy Page at Barking and Susan Munns smashing her personal best at Harrow Lodge.

Brynley and Tracy Giddings ran Portsmouth Lakeside, while Patrick Theoung, Jonny Le Roux and Alicia Gray stayed closer to home at South Woodham Ferrers.

Parisa Skeldon took part in the Battersea Park 10k and set a new best, while Deb Trofimov completed an aquathlon.

The club's last Introduction to Running programme began on August 12. Email info@haroldwoodrunning.club for details.

