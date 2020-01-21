Athletics: Harold Wood members accept challenges

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Benfleet 15 Archant

Harold Wood Running Club members took on varying challenges at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A total fo 36 runners were in action at five different parkrun locals, including Hackney Marshes, Raphael, Harrow Lodge, Whitstable and Woolacombe Downs.

And there were personal bests for Patrick Thoeung (19.04), Jonny Le Roux (19.16), Mark De Faria Thomas (25.30), Parisa Skeldon (26.48) and Amanda Clark (31.49).

You may also want to watch:

Brynley Giddings took part in his 300th parkrun, as Tony Brooks reached 100.

Thoeung, Le Roux and Susan Munns represented the club at the Chingford League meeting at Hackney Marshes on Saturday.

And seven Harold Woood members also tackled the challenging Benfleet 15 course on Sunday, including Peter Jackson, Lauren Archer, Josh Jenner, Sophie Apps, Kerry Spink, Ruth Quince and Christopher King.

Spink came away with a medal after finishing inside the top 25 women on the day.