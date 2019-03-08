Search

Halloween Run Through among events completed by HWRC members

PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 November 2019

The Introduction to Running group. Picture: HWRC

The Introduction to Running group. Picture: HWRC

Archant

Charlie Fisher and Louise Marshall of Harold Wood Running Club (HWRC) completed the Halloween Run Through race at the Olympic Park last week.

Saturday then saw the club's current batch of Introduction to Running (I2R) recruits, Adenike, Amy, Debbie, Kathy, Michele, Ras, Rose, Samantha and Silicia, graduate at Parkrun.

They completed their Parkruns in the wind and rain and still ended up with a smile on their faces, while receiving their medals and certificates.

The next I2R programme will start on January 13.

36 HWRC members completed five different Parkruns including Raphael, Harrow Lodge, Victoria Dock, Cramond Park Run Edinburgh and Krakow.

Rachel Peck (29:34), Kathy Healy (33:46) and Claire Freeman all achieved PBs.

On Sunday, Liz Alderton completed the Histon & Impington Bonfire 10K and 11 members of HWRC attended the Billericay 10k.

