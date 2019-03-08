Fourty Harold Wood Running Club members take part in Spitfire Scramble

Fourty members of Harold Wood Running Club took part in the 24-hour Spitfire Scramble event at Hornchurch Country Park last weekend.

The team completed 148 laps which is the equivalent of 843.6 miles, the distance from Harold Wood to Milan.

Two solo runners, Sophie Apps and Mark Dalby, were part of the team and both ran eight laps.

The Green Racers team of Mark Eost, James Coker, Paul Newland, Pete Jackson, Tony Panton, Patrick Thoeung and Johnny Le Roux completed a total of 32 laps to take home the third placed trophies.

Adam Bartlett and Julie Bradd also picked up awards for the most consistent male and female of the weekend and took home a technical t-shirt from Runr.

Elsewhere, 11 members crossed the 5k finish line across five different parkruns in Brentwood, Harrow Lodge, Himmel (Arizona, USA), Raphael and Shorne Woods.

Richard Rockliffe completed another 10k at the Olympic Park in the latest Chase the Sun Series, while Kathryn Weatherby also completed a 10K, the Mic Morris Torfaen in South Wales, and managed a new PB of 55:45.