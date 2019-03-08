Coopers students to represent England at world championships

Coopers' Company & Coborn School will represent England at the ISF World Athletics Championships in May (pic: CCCS) Archant

Competition set to take place in Croatia in May

Coopers’ Company and Coborn School have been selected to represent England at the ISF World Athletics Championships in Croatia in May.

Both junior and intermediate girls’ teams are currently all-time record breaking national champions, leading to the English Schools Athletics Association (ESAA) choosing Coopers to represent them on the world stage.

Coopers students Jessica Smith, Alice Brown, Abbie Ives, Sydney Foley, Lola Kuponiyi and Natalie Sewell have all been selected.

Held over six days, the squad of six girls will experience opening and closing ceremonies similar to the Olympics where they will have the honour to walk behind the England flag.

The ESAA is unable to provide any funding for the event, with Coopers and the girls required to fund travel, accommodation, food and competition entry themselves.

If you would like to help Coopers fund their participation at the ISF World Athletics Championships, email head of physical education and sport Helen Davies on hda@cooperscoborn.co.uk.