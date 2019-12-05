Athletics: Havering's Blanc medals on England indoor debut

Havering multi-eventer Jacob Blanc won individual silver to help England to team gold at the Home Countries Schools' Indoor International in Glasgow on Saturday.

Blanc opened with a big hurdles best of 8.41secs and second longest ever long jump of 6.01m.

A 200m run of 24.30 was also close to his best and a shot puut of 10.99m saw him line up for the 800m in the silver medal position.

A time of 2.13.41 was his second best ever and left Blanc with 3,229 points as England teammate Jake Minshull took gold and Conrad Winter's 13th place score of 2,289 - after a fall in the hurdles - was enough for team gold as Blanc now steps up to under-17 level.

Paris King began her season in superb form as she broke the club's under-15 girls' indoor 60m hurdles record at the Lee Valley Open on Sunday.

King took two-tenths off her best to clock 9.34, then ran a 9.25 in round two.