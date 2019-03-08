A perfect league season for Havering youngsters so full of Eastern promise

Wins galore for magtnificent Havering AC

Havering's youngsters are celebrating their first Eastern League title since 2001 after victory at a blustery Bedford on Sunday.

The strong under-15 boys were again in fine form as every team member was first or second.

Denzel Achi scored a trio of wins in both sprints and the B long jump, while Oliver Yexley also had three wins in the javelin, high jump and B hurdles.

Win doubles came from Jacob Blanc in the A hurdles and B 300m, Chris Brown in the long jump and B 200m on his league debut and the 1,500m pairing of Matthew Blacklock and Finley Wolton.

In the field, Patrick McLean-Tattan won both shot and discus events, while Jonathan Taiwo won both B strings and was hammer runner-up.

Oliver Grundy (javelin) and Dominic Alexandru (high jump) added more field victories and Shane Hart (800m) and Charlie Howell (300m) were both runners-up.

The sprint relay team of Yexley, Howell, Alexandru and Achi also won.

The under-15 girls were unaffected by missing some regulars.

Natalie Sewell won the 800m and B 300m and Hannah Yexley won the B 800m and was discus runner-up, while the 1,500m pair of Tilly Canty and Nicole Langan both won.

There were B string track wins for Paige Robinson in the hurdles, Rhys Cole (100m) and Olivia Sorrell (200m).

Freya Higginbottom won the A long jump with Paris King taking the B, as well as finishing A string hurdles runner-up.

Amara Nwosu won the shot and Katie Ennis won the B discus and was second in the B javelin as Faith Reilly was second in the A to add to her B shot runners-up spot.

Robinson, King, Sorrell and Cole combined to add a relay win.

The under-13 boys were also short of several regulars, but still won comfortably.

Sebastian Alexandru won the B hurdles and high jump and was B 100m runner-up, while Noah Harriot scored full points in the shot and B discus.

Michael Tesi won the A discus and was second in the javelin as Teddy Matthews won the B string.

Oscar Shearing won the A high jump and was second in the hurdles and B long jump, and Jude Ogundare won the B shot as Max Barnes (800m) and Toby Johnson (1500m) also placed second.

Cassie Campbell and Ruby Tillson both won three events each for the under-13 girls - Campbell winning both sprints and the B long jump and Tillson the 800m and long jump A strings and B 200m race.

Beth Jarret and Eliza took full points in their hurdles races and Jarret was second in the 100m and Eliza also won the high jump, as did B string Sophia Willson, while Tilly Bunn placed second in the B discus and javelin.

Jarret, Tillson, Eliza and Campbell won the relay.

The under-17 men recorded 13 wins as Kimathi Christie took the 200m and 400m and Malcolm Oshungbohun and Bradley James won the B strings.

James won his javelin speciality and smashed his hurdles best in second, as James With won both the B hurdles and B 100m.

Elijah Payne had a hat-trick of wins in the hammer, discus and B shot, with Ejiro Akpotor winning the other shot and discus strings.

Luke Chester won the B javelin and was second in the 800m as were Jed Oni in the long jump and CJ Nze in the triple jump, before James, Christie, With and Oshungbohun added relay victory.

The under-17 women were shorthanded but still earned eight wins and seven second places.

Mali Grant and Sydney Foley won the 300m and 800m and Foley also won the B discus and was second in the 1,500m, as was B string Rebecca O'Rourke.

Shalom Gbadebo won both B sprints and Alice Atkins added full points in the triple jump and B 300m and was second in the hurdles.

Isabelle Bartlett stepped up from the under-15s to place second in the high jump and Georgia Yexley (B shot), Kemi Olofinjana (B javelin) and Aaliyah Payne (100m) were also second, before they rounded off the day by winning the sprint relay.

The squad will aim to add their defence of their end of season League Top 6 Trophy to round off a perfect Eastern League season, as they face Dacorum & Tring, Shaftesbury Barnet, Norwich, Chelmsford and hosts Thurrock on September 15.

Result: HAVERING 848; Bedford 670; Cambridge 497; Stevenage 479; Peterborough 301; Colchester 172.