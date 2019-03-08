Havering star earns Ireland call-up

Tom Pitkin of Havering AC Archant

Gidea Park athlete set for international debut

Havering athlete Tom Pitkin was dancing an Irish-jig after the news that he has been selected to compete in the European under-23 championships in Sweden later this month.

The 21-year-old from Gidea Park, who has just completed his degree course at Brunel University, will compete for Ireland in the 400m and the 4x400m relay, after his application to transfer nationality was approved by the IAAF recently.

It marks a huge breakthrough for the Linford Christie coached athlete, who had success as a 400m hurdler, winning an English Schools' silver and Schools International bronze in 2014 before a succession of injuries held back his progress.

Rebecca O'Rourke and Kieran O'Hara were in medal-winning action at the MENCAP Championships at Watford on Saturday on the hottest day of the year.

Rebecca won gold in the 200m, 800m and 1,500m, while Kieran picked up four medals, winning gold in the 400m, silvers in the 800m and 1,500m and bronze in the long jump.

This weekend sees the UK Women's team in Division 2 action at Sheffield, with the British League men's Division 2 team seeking back-to back wins at Kingston, after winning their last match at Chelmsford.

On Sunday the table-topping Eastern Young Athletes squad hope to extend their unbeaten record and take another step towards the league title at Braintree, with many athletes who will have been in action for their School teams at the Englsih Schools' Cup Final at Chelmsford the previous day.