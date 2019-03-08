Search

Connor storms to Brentwood half victory for Havering

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 March 2019

Retiring Havering pair derek and Ann Drew with new club president Claire Brennan

Retiring Havering pair derek and Ann Drew with new club president Claire Brennan

Archant

Havering AGM decides on new club president

Havering life members Life membership recipients David Thomas, Claire Brennan, Sam HarrisonHavering life members Life membership recipients David Thomas, Claire Brennan, Sam Harrison

James Connor’s superb form continued for Havering AC with a comfortable win in the Brentwood half-marathon.

He clocked 68mins 33secs to take the title, almost three minutes clear of the field.

John Whitehead was next home in 85.32 in his second half-marathon in as many weeks, while Matt Bland clocked 85.50 in his first half-marathon since 2015, with Graham Hogan clocking 87:02.

Steve Walker (89.36), Darren Priestley (89.50) and Richard Rowe (93.56) all turned out for their second races of the weekend, while Roy James and Jeremy Watson also took part.

Meanwhile, the club’s well-attended Annual General Meeting at Havering Bowls Club on Friday, saw Club President Kevin White hand over the chain of office to vice-chairman Claire Brennan.

She becomes only the second lady President since the club’s formation in 1968 and one of the youngest.

Brennan was also one of three club members who were awarded life-membership after 25 years’ service with the club, with javelin coach Sam Harrison and distance runner David Thomas also recognised.

The evening also saw a special presentation to Derek and Ann Drew on their retirement after over 40 years with the club and supporting the sport of athletics, during which both had held multiple club roles, including terms as Presidents for both.

