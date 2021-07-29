Ardleigh Green make it eight games unbeaten as club enjoys success

Published: 4:30 PM July 29, 2021

Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower made it eight games unbeaten in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three with a seven-wicket victory over West Essex.

After the covers were removed to reveal a few wet patches underneath skipper Tom Gentle decided to have a bowl first to try and get the game done before the expected afternoon downpours.

Lloyd Edwards and Shawn Harvey started off steadily as they have done all season, restricting runs and beating the bat on a regular basis. Edwards was the pick of the two, nabbing with three of the top four and ending with 3-28 from 11 overs.

Sam Brooks was the other standout bowler taking 3-63 and the run chase started quickly, but this time it was Alex Cason stepping up the run rate and not the normal Paul Hurworth.

Cason hit a six and four in the first few overs before nicking one onto his off stump and Hurworth then took over, picking away at each bowler one by one to finish on 91 not out.

He was very well supported by skipper Gentle who clubbed an unbeaten 53 from only 42 balls to see the game home in only 29 overs.

Ardleigh Green lose their sixth wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Newham CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 10th July 2021

This week sees a trip to Harlow where Green will be looking to keep that unbeaten streak going.

“They had a good start to the season and seem to struggle once the timed games started, hopefully we can take advantage of that, with this being the last time game,” said captain Gentle.

The seconds were at home to fellow relegation battlers Old Brentwoods with Aaron Hills electing to field first on the wet deck.

The score was steady throughout with only Atesaam Syed making the only big contribution of 72 in a total of 209.

Kiran Mistry finished with 4-14 from 4.3 overs, supported well by Randell Thomas (3-41) but the chase saw wickets falling often and at one point the score was 77-8.

Useful contributions from Cook (27), Chaudhry (34) and Thomas (29 not out) nearly saw them home for the draw, but the last wicket fell with one over to go to hand Old Brentwoods the maximum 25 points.

The thirds sealed a seven-wicket win over Upminster while the fourths beat their Upminster rivals by four wickets.