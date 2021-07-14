News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ardleigh Green seal victory over Newham while club enjoy more success

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:00 PM July 14, 2021   
Ardleigh Green lose their sixth wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs N

Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower sealed a 49-run victory over Newham in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three.

After a delayed start due to the rain, Newham won the toss and put Green into bat and Alex Cason and Paul Hurworth got off to a solid start in tough conditions.

Hurworth fell after the ball found a wet patch on the pitch to keep a little low, but Chris Cook steadied the ship with a solid knock seeing off a very good opening spell from Khawar Khurshid.

Once Cason departed skipper Tom Gentle kept the scoreboard ticking over with Cook before reaching his first 50 since returning from injury.  

Wickets fell at a steady rate until the full batting point target of 144 was reached in the penultimate over.  

Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Newham CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricke

You may also want to watch:

Newham's innings started slowly, with Lloyd Edwards and Shawn Harvey bowling tight areas and using the damp patches well, and wickets fell at regular intervals until captain Sajjad Mirza played a good innings try to see his side home. 

Edwards was the pick of the bowling with 4-31, supported by Harvey with 3-24.  

Chris Haylett and Sam Brooks mopped up the tail to lead to a big 25 points as Green now head into a clash with Goresbrook. 

Ardleigh Green players look on during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Newham CC

The seconds fell to a six-wicket defeat to Leigh-on-Sea as they were bowled out for 128 and their rivals got to the target in 26 overs. 

The thirds nabbed a 75-run win over Brentwood fifths after choosing to bat first and posting 155, with Martin Cason (44), Jason Pike (47) and Dave Brown (29) top scoring.

Brentwood were all out for 80, with Russell Savidge (4-9) the stand-out bowler.

The fourths sealed a 10-wicket victory over local rivals Hornchurch fifths after some excellent bowling skittled their neighbours for just 36 in 15 overs.

Qaiser Nawaz took 4-20 and there was a maiden five-wicket haul for Callum Kantounas (5-13).

Ian Gibbs and Morrison saw Green comfortably home in 11.4 overs.

