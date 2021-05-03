Ardleigh Green get better of Bentley in Essex League

Published: 3:00 PM May 3, 2021

Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower enjoyed a good win at Bentley in their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three encounter.

After choosing to bat first, they saw their top five of Scott Jackson (52), Paul Hurworth (81), Chris Cook (42), Tom Gentle (60) and Chris Haylett (32) combine to lay the foundations for their 300-8, as Oliver Beaney (4-57) and Glen Swinney (2-62) had most success with the ball for Bentley.

The home side's reply was led by Phil Coleman (74) as the rest of the top order struggled, but contributions from Swinney (38), Matt Coleman (42) and Laurence Pulford (22) proved in vain as they were dismissed for 253 with 16 balls remaining.

Shawn Harvey (4-24) and Simon Jefferies (4-45) did most of the damage for Green.

Old Brentwoods beat Newham by 95 runs at Flanders Field, following a century from Shazad Khan (131).

Baber Choudhary (57) added 143 for the second wicket with Khan, as Khalid Sarwar (23) and Sharjeel Mirjat (21) also chipped in to help Brentwoods reach 276-8, with Khawar Khurshid (3-46) Newham's best bowler.

An unbeaten 61 from Ayaz Younis led Newham's reply as they were dismissed for 191 in the 43rd over after captain Sajjad Mirza (36) and Syed Adnan Ashraf (28) also made starts.

Choudhary (2-35), Manoj Kumar Reddy Vajrala (2-35) and Manav Patel (2-39) nabbed braces for victorious Brentwoods.

Hornchurch Athletic came up short against Stanford, after dismissing the visitors for 148 at Hylands Park.

Nathan Duke (3-22) and Tyler Marks (3-48) had most success with the ball for the hosts, as Neil Hutchison (2-34) also struck.

But having reached 57-1 in reply, Athletic fell away to an 11-run defeat as only Ross Raftery (33), Daniel Stone (33) and Sam Klein (16) reached double figures.







