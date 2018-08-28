Archant’s Sports Quiz of the Year

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 December 2018

Santa Claus is often spotted in sports grounds at this time of year (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Test your knowledge of what has happened in the world of sport over the past 12 months

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all on the sports desk at Archant London & Essex.

It certainly has been a memorable 12 months for all of the teams we cover, from the joy of trophy success to the heartbreak of relegation.

There have also been plenty of records broken, while there have been plenty of of heroes, both new and old, for us to right about.

It always seems right at this time of year to reflect on what has been a glorious 12 months of sport.

And what better way to look back than by taking part in our quiz of what happened in sport in 2018.

Will you be a turkey or a Christmas cracker when it comes to your knowledge of what has happened this year.

Test yourself and share our quiz to see how you compare among your friends at this special time of year.

