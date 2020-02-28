Skating: Appleby bags bronze for Great Britain

Elliot Appleby (left) and brother Ed (right) with professional John Wicker at De Uithof, The Hague Archant

Romford-based skater Ed Appleby won celebrating after winning bronze for Great Britain at the ISU Challenge Cup in The Hague.

Appleby, who trains at the town centre's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, was competing in the junior men's events in the Netherlands, where brother Elliot was also in action and set a personal best score.

Competitors had to complete a short programme of two minutes 40 seconds, with three jump elements, three spin elements and a step sequence set to music of their choice.

And they also had to produce a free skate of three minutes 30 seconds, with a maximum of seven jumps - including three combination jumps - three spins and one step sequence, also to music of their choice.

Each elelement had a score associated with it, with a grade of execution marked on a scale from plus-five to minus-five, and total scores comprised a technical element score and programme component score associated with skating skills, performance, transitions, composition and interpretation of music.

Appleby, 15, was one of the younger competitors at the event with skaters up to 19 years of age, and after the short programme was lying in 11th place in a competitive field of 17 skaters from around the world, cindlugin Japan, USA, France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands and Finland.

In the free skate the next day he recorded a total score of 116.20, including his highest technical element score of 62.90 to date, with a clean triple axel and triple Lutz-triple toe combination, to place second, which left him third in the overall standings.

After making it onto the podium to claim bronze, Appleby is now set to head to Tallinn, Estonia with ice professional John Wicker to again represent British Ice Skating and Great Britain in the junior men's events at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships.