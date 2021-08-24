Former Coopers student and Arsenal youngster Alex Hennessy is one to watch

Published: 10:30 AM August 24, 2021

Alex Hennessy has had a summer to remember as the Arsenal ace made a big impact in the Gunners pre-season schedule against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 16-year-old came on in the second half against Chelsea as the Gunners won 2-1 with goals from Katie McCabe and Freya Jupp.

Hennessy was full of running against the Blues and showed glimpses of real quality when she got on the ball and dictated the tempo with her passing range.

However it was the Tottenham game that Hennessy really came to prominence as she hit a brace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - an incredible moment for the teenager.

She started the game in the place of Jordan Nobbs who was stretchered off against Chelsea a week earlier with an ankle injury.

Arsenal's Alex Hennessy during The Mind Series match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday August 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

But it was the perfect start for her as she opened the scoring as Beth Mead and Anna Patten linked up before the latter whipped a cross in allowing the midfielder to head into the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Hennessy added her second and Arsenal's fourth deep into injury time when Patten played a defence-splitting pass to Lisa Evans who unselfishly squared for the highly rated upcoming star and she made no mistake in slotting into the empty net.

Hennessy is also part of the England youth set-up and has even captained her country showing that she already has a lot of leadership qualities.

She is currently in the England under-18 set-up but has also featured with the under-15s,16s and 17s and adapted into a key performer at every level for the young Lionesses.

One of Hennessey's main strengths is how she carries the ball forward. She is powerful in possession whilst running with the ball and against Tottenham she showed that on a number of occasions, driving at the Spurs defence and showing that even at a young age she plays with confidence.

She has also been a consistent figure with the Arsenal under-21 squad and played alongside Teyah Goldie who made her Champions League debut against Okzhetpes last week, with Hennessy hoping she can follow in Goldie's footsteps.

One of her main skills is how aggressive she is, a real combative battler in the middle of the park.

In an interview Hennessey has previously said: "Jordan Nobbs and Paul Scholes are two of my heroes, but I love watching any sport. The things you need for different sports is interesting - you have different goals, but the core values all stay the same."

With Nobbs playing in the same position at Arsenal she can work with the 16-year-old and by even watching the experienced England international the youngster can certainly pick up new things and work on her technique.

Jonas Eidevall certainly has a good youth backing at the club with Goldie, Hennessy and Jupp all playing in the two Mind Series games at the Emirates and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Hennessy will certainly hope there will be more to come throughout the season.

The former Coopers student has an extremely bright future ahead of her and under Eidevall will only develop further with the early signs of the attacking system that he has in place allowing players like Hennessy to have plenty of the ball.

With more game-time in Eidevall's expansive system Hennessy could develop into one of the top young players in the country and has all the attributes to be one of the best, she is already showing her quality at such a young age.

One thing is for sure Hennessy is right up there with Arsenal's top talent and is one to watch.