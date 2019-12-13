Search

General Election 2019: Conservatives hold on to Romford with sixth term for Andrew Rosindell

PUBLISHED: 05:51 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 05:51 13 December 2019

Andrew Rosindell won a sixth term as MP for Romford with 30,494 votes. Picture: Roy Chacko

Andrew Rosindell won a sixth term as MP for Romford with 30,494 votes. Picture: Roy Chacko

Conservatives hold strong in Romford with more than double the votes of Labour.

Andrew Rosindell after winning the Romford constituency. Picture: Roy ChackoAndrew Rosindell after winning the Romford constituency. Picture: Roy Chacko

Andrew Rosindell held onto his seat in Romford with 30,494 votes, placing him firmly into his sixth term as MP.

The Labour candidate Angelina Leatherbarrow only managed to get 12,601 but she told the Recorder she was in it for the long game and said she thinks Romford will turn red in the future.

Rosindell gave a fiery victory speech invoking Donald Trump and the return of Margaret Thatcher's policies.

He said: "Tonight we can celebrate the biggest conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher and it is Margaret Thatcher's values and ideas and policies that are now back on the agenda to make our nation great again."

Rosindell talked about Romford being a stronghold for conservative values since he won the seat back from Labour in 2001.

The other candidates only took in a small fraction of the votes.

Ian Sanderson picked up 2,708 votes for the Liberal Democrats while David Hughes got 1,428 votes for the Green Party.

New owners of Romford Market's £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Guilty: Disgraced Romford GP faces jail for sexual assaults on 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Four men charged with GBH after Hornchurch man dies after 'altercation' at Upminster Top Meadow golf club

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Cranham block of flats and shops sold at auction for £320,000

Reed House in Cranham has been sold for �320,000. Picture: Clive Emson
New owners of Romford Market’s £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Guilty: Disgraced Romford GP faces jail for sexual assaults on 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Four men charged with GBH after Hornchurch man dies after ‘altercation’ at Upminster Top Meadow golf club

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Cranham block of flats and shops sold at auction for £320,000

Reed House in Cranham has been sold for �320,000. Picture: Clive Emson

General Election 2019: Conservatives hold on to Romford with sixth term for Andrew Rosindell

Andrew Rosindell won a sixth term as MP for Romford with 30,494 votes. Picture: Roy Chacko

