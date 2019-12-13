General Election 2019: Conservatives hold on to Romford with sixth term for Andrew Rosindell

Andrew Rosindell won a sixth term as MP for Romford with 30,494 votes. Picture: Roy Chacko Archant

Conservatives hold strong in Romford with more than double the votes of Labour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Rosindell after winning the Romford constituency. Picture: Roy Chacko Andrew Rosindell after winning the Romford constituency. Picture: Roy Chacko

Andrew Rosindell held onto his seat in Romford with 30,494 votes, placing him firmly into his sixth term as MP.

The Labour candidate Angelina Leatherbarrow only managed to get 12,601 but she told the Recorder she was in it for the long game and said she thinks Romford will turn red in the future.

You may also want to watch:

Rosindell gave a fiery victory speech invoking Donald Trump and the return of Margaret Thatcher's policies.

He said: "Tonight we can celebrate the biggest conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher and it is Margaret Thatcher's values and ideas and policies that are now back on the agenda to make our nation great again."

Rosindell talked about Romford being a stronghold for conservative values since he won the seat back from Labour in 2001.

The other candidates only took in a small fraction of the votes.

Ian Sanderson picked up 2,708 votes for the Liberal Democrats while David Hughes got 1,428 votes for the Green Party.