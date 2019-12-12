Search

Advanced search

General Election 2019: Live election results for Romford, Romford, Hornchurch, Upminster, Dagenham and Rainham

PUBLISHED: 22:00 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:10 12 December 2019

Polling Day... the big count as Romford, and Hornchurch and Upminster residents make their vote. Picture: LBTH

Polling Day... the big count as Romford, and Hornchurch and Upminster residents make their vote. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

The Romford Recorder will be reporting live throughout the night at the election counts for Romford, Hornchurch/Upminister and Dagenham/Rainham.

We will be reporting live from Hornchurch Sports Centre, bringing you interviews with candidates, updates from the count and the final result.

The results are expected to be declared at 3am.

PROMOTED CONTENT

7 ways the Ken Rhodes Group are busting myths on the double glazing industry

Find the right company to help your home look its best. Picture: Getty Images

Have you heard any horror stories about double glazed windows?

How Havering Health is speeding up health care services and making it easy for you to get the treatment you need

The new Care Navigation system aims to make it easy for you to find the help you need in one phone call. Picture: Getty Images/ dusanpetkovic

We've all been there, calling our local surgery in the morning, hoping we might be able to secure a same day doctor's appointment.

Get the 'Hollywood smile' with porcelain veneers

Dr Jas Sagoo says: “Getting teeth healthy and perfect makes our clients very happy.” Picture: Perfect Smile Spa

Instagrammers and baby-boomers are setting a trend for the "Hollywood smile" as a pain-free dental procedure attracts people to south Essex from all over the UK and beyond.

Most read

New owners of Romford Market's £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Guilty: Disgraced Romford GP faces jail for sexual assaults on 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Four men charged with GBH after Hornchurch man dies after 'altercation' at Upminster Top Meadow golf club

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Cranham block of flats and shops sold at auction for £320,000

Reed House in Cranham has been sold for �320,000. Picture: Clive Emson
Education Promo

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Education Promo

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

New owners of Romford Market’s £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Guilty: Disgraced Romford GP faces jail for sexual assaults on 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Four men charged with GBH after Hornchurch man dies after ‘altercation’ at Upminster Top Meadow golf club

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Cranham block of flats and shops sold at auction for £320,000

Reed House in Cranham has been sold for �320,000. Picture: Clive Emson

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Swimming: Havering Dolphins make big splash for charity

Havering Dolphins held a charity swimathon for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY)

Brentwood swimmers impress at Basildon Sporting Village event

Brentwood Swimming Club members face the camera

West Ham boss Beard pleased to have a number of players back in Palace triumph

West Ham manager Matt Beard (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

General Election 2019: Live election results for Romford, Romford, Hornchurch, Upminster, Dagenham and Rainham

Polling Day... the big count as Romford, and Hornchurch and Upminster residents make their vote. Picture: LBTH

Snooker: Speedy O’Sullivan storms through

Ronnie O'Sullivan collects his cue case
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists