General Election 2019: Conservatives hold on to Hornchurch and Upminster with Julia Lopez winning over 35,000 votes

Julia Lopez held onto her seat for Hornchurch and Upminster with 35,494 votes. Picture: Roy Chacko Archant

The Conservatives maintained a strong hold on Hornchurch and Upminster with Julia Lopez winning 35,495 votes.

Julia Lopez giving her victory speech. Picture: Roy Chacko Julia Lopez giving her victory speech. Picture: Roy Chacko

Ms Lopez got nearly three times as many votes as the Labour candidate, Tele Lawal who pulled in 12,187.

Ms Lopez, who just had a baby a week before the general election was called, thanked her competitors in the race for running a fair and clean fight.

Julia Lopez with family (including her new baby), and supporters after he win. Picture: Roy Chacko Julia Lopez with family (including her new baby), and supporters after he win. Picture: Roy Chacko

She said: "It has at times been a nasty campaign across this country but that's not been the case in this constituency and I really do appreciate that, particularly given my circumstances in just having a baby."

Ms Lopez spoke about her time serving as an MP after she was elected in 2017 and the gridlock she's seen in Parliament since then.

She said: "It's been two and a half very difficult years when we as politicians have not covered ourselves in glory and we have not done this fantastic nation justice.

"On the other hand it's been a time when our democracy has undertaken great and passionate debate, where people with very different viewpoints have openly debated in making their views known.

"It's now time to move forward."

The Liberal Democrat candidate Thomas Clarke picked up 3,862 votes with the Green Party's candidate Peter Caton pulling in 1,920.

David Furness, candidate for the British National Party pulled in 510 votes.