Search

Advanced search

General Election 2019: Last night's results from Romford, Hornchurch & Upminster and Dagenham & Rainham at a glance

PUBLISHED: 07:31 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:31 13 December 2019

Counters beginning to arrive at the general election count in Hornchurch. Picture: Havering Council

Counters beginning to arrive at the general election count in Hornchurch. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

Like much of the UK, last night was a good night for Conservatives across Havering as the Tories held their seats in Romford and Hornchurch & Upminster, with Dagenham and Rainham staying with Labour by just 293 votes.

In Romford, incumbent MP Andrew Rosindell - who has held the seat for 18 years - was able to increase his majority to 17,893 as he received 30,494 votes for a total share of 64.6pc, up 5.2pc on 2017's results.

Labour's Angelina Leatherbarrow earned 26.7pc of the vote share for a total of 12,601 votes, while Liberal Democrat Ian Sanderson earned 2,708 votes and Green candidate David Hughes received 1,428.

The turnout in Romford sat at 65.3pc, down from 68pc in 2017.

In Hornchurch and Upminster, it was a good night for Julia Lopez, who returned 35,495 votes - up from 33,750 two years ago.

She was followed by Labour's Tele Lawal on 12,187, the Lib Dem's Thomas Clarke on 3,862, Green Party candidate Peter Caton with 1,920 and the BNP's David Furness with 510.

Voter turnout was 66.8pc - again down from 2017's 69.4pc.

But much of last night's drama in Havering centred on Dagenham & Rainham, where Havering Council's Conservative leader Damian White was attempting to oust Labour incumbent Jon Cruddas.

After a batch recount because of how close it appeared to be, it was eventually determined that Mr Cruddas had held his seat by just 293 votes.

Mr Cruddas received 19,468 votes, while Mr White returned 19,175.

The Brexit Party came in third with 2,887, the Lib Dems' Sam Fisk fourth on 1,182 and fifth went to the Green's Azzees Minott.

You may also want to watch:

Two independent candidates, Ron Emin and Terry London, returned 212 and 209 votes respectively.

Nationally, Boris Johnson has hailed a political "earthquake" which saw Labour support crumble in its heartlands in the face of a Tory landslide.

The Prime Minister was set to visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Friday with a comfortable majority after gambling on a snap election and winning big.

In his victory speech after retaining his own seat, he claimed a "powerful new mandate to get Brexit done" as his party headed for its biggest Commons majority since the Thatcher era.

Mr Johnson later told jubilant aides in Conservative HQ: "We must understand now what an earthquake we have created.

"The way in which we have changed the political map of this country.

"We have to grapple with the consequences of that, we have to change our own party, we have to rise to the level of events, we must, we just answer the challenge that the British people have given us."

The Tory landslide prompted Jeremy Corbyn to announce he will not lead Labour into another election after his party suffered humiliation.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson also lost her seat to the SNP and quit as party leader. Sir Ed Davey and Baroness Sal Brinton will become joint acting leaders ahead of a leadership contest next year.

The success of the Scottish nationalists and of nationalist parties in Northern Ireland could provide Mr Johnson with another challenge on top of Brexit as it suggests opposition to leaving the EU is hardening there.

But Tory supporters are unlikely to be worrying about that on Friday after witnessing their party take seat after seat in Labour's heartlands, including some they had never held before.

Related articles

PROMOTED CONTENT

7 ways the Ken Rhodes Group are busting myths on the double glazing industry

Find the right company to help your home look its best. Picture: Getty Images

Have you heard any horror stories about double glazed windows?

How Havering Health is speeding up health care services and making it easy for you to get the treatment you need

The new Care Navigation system aims to make it easy for you to find the help you need in one phone call. Picture: Getty Images/ dusanpetkovic

We've all been there, calling our local surgery in the morning, hoping we might be able to secure a same day doctor's appointment.

Get the 'Hollywood smile' with porcelain veneers

Dr Jas Sagoo says: “Getting teeth healthy and perfect makes our clients very happy.” Picture: Perfect Smile Spa

Instagrammers and baby-boomers are setting a trend for the "Hollywood smile" as a pain-free dental procedure attracts people to south Essex from all over the UK and beyond.

Most read

New owners of Romford Market's £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Guilty: Disgraced Romford GP faces jail for sexual assaults on 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Four men charged with GBH after Hornchurch man dies after 'altercation' at Upminster Top Meadow golf club

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Cranham block of flats and shops sold at auction for £320,000

Reed House in Cranham has been sold for �320,000. Picture: Clive Emson
Education Promo

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Education Promo

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

New owners of Romford Market’s £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Guilty: Disgraced Romford GP faces jail for sexual assaults on 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Four men charged with GBH after Hornchurch man dies after ‘altercation’ at Upminster Top Meadow golf club

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Cranham block of flats and shops sold at auction for £320,000

Reed House in Cranham has been sold for �320,000. Picture: Clive Emson

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hockey: Mixed results for Upminster

Upminster HC Ladies 3rd XI vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies 2nd XI, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 7th December 2019

General Election 2019: Conservatives hold on to Hornchurch and Upminster with Julia Lopez winning over 35,000 votes

Julia Lopez held onto her seat for Hornchurch and Upminster with 35,494 votes. Picture: Roy Chacko

General Election 2019: Conservatives hold on to Romford with sixth term for Andrew Rosindell

Andrew Rosindell won a sixth term as MP for Romford with 30,494 votes. Picture: Roy Chacko

General Election 2019: Labour’s Jon Cruddas wins Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes

Labour candidate Jon Cruddas won Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes. Picture: Sophie Cox

Swimming: Havering Dolphins make big splash for charity

Havering Dolphins held a charity swimathon for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists