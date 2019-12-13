General Election 2019: Councillors and candidates weigh in on Havering results

Julia Lopez with family (including her new baby), and supporters after he win. Picture: Roy Chacko Archant

Havering's politicians have been reacting to last night's general election results.

Rosindell invoked Donald Trump and Margaret Thatcher in his victory speech. Picture: Roy Chacko Rosindell invoked Donald Trump and Margaret Thatcher in his victory speech. Picture: Roy Chacko

It was a successful night for the Conservatives in Havering with the Tory candidates winning both the Romford and Hornchurch & Upminster seats.

Speaking about the Dagenham & Rainham results, councillor Graham Williamson (Independent Residents Group) said: "I would like to extend my congratulations to Jon Cruddas and commiserations to all the others.

"All of them were articulate and nice people with interesting ideas who fought a clean campaign.

"The result did buck somewhat the national trend which I put down to the Conservative candidate's council baggage.

"I am sure he would have been a good MP but he should have offered himself up to more scrutiny.

"I am happy to work with the new MP to keep a watchful eye on any threat of overdevelopment in the borough's south and try and mitigate any negatives."

In Hornchurch & Upminster Julia Lopez got nearly three times as many votes as the Labour candidate, cllr Tele Lawal who pulled in 12,187.

Cllr Tele tweeted that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hadn't gone down well on the doorstep and that the "right-wing press has won".

Picture: Roy Chacko

She: "Thank you to my wonderful [Labour] family for an excellent campaign, and everyone who has supported me.

"We've done great work and I'm proud. Let us continue to inspire and provide hope.

"The fight for change continues."

The Romford Labour candidate also lost out to Conservative candidate Andrew Rosindell who has been an MP in the area for more than 13 years.

Angelina Leatherbarrow said: "Whilst I am devastated at the result, not just for Romford but for the country, it shows how much work needs to be done to restore fairness and social justice to our society after the last decade of Tory rule.

"Families living in poverty in our borough will need a Labour government now more than ever.

"I will continue to be a voice for fairness, equality and compassion in our community."

The Havering Liberal Democrat candidates lost out in the election with Thomas Clarke pulling in 3,862 votes and Ian Sanderson picking up 2,708 votes in Romford.

Thank you everyone who has helped us in this campaign , and thank you everyone who gave us your vote. We gave it everything we had but ultimately fell short. Time for a brief break to recharge the batteries - We will go again in the new year. — Romford Labour Party (@romfordlabour) December 13, 2019

Thomas said: "The Lib Dems had a positive night in Havering with an increase in the vote share in both Hornchurch and Upminster and also Romford.

"Indeed we more than doubled our amount of votes in both seats.

"When you take that into account alongside the European election results in May - where we finished 2nd in Havering and 1st in London - it means that we are well set to have another positive set of results in the London Mayoral and GLA elections in May 2020.

"Nationally the party has some positive and also disappointing results but we had over an extra million votes compared to 2017 and a substantial increase in vote share - it is just a shame that due to the First Past the Post system that we are not rewarded for that."

Romford Lib Dem candidate Ian Sanderson also said his party's losses were in part due to the First Past the Post system.

He said: "I think the results are very disappointing.

"The First Past the Post system is unfair to voters because they don't get the MPs that they in effect voted for.

Picture: Sophie Cox

"I think it's time Westminster embarks on a system of elections as preferrential and proportional - this has already happened for all of the elections in Northern Ireland and the assembly in Scotland and Wales.

"I think the two lessons of this are people don't yet fully appreciate the damage that Brexit is going to do and we have really got a not fit for purpose electoral system at all levels."

Peter Caton told the Recorder the Green Party vote in Hornchurch & Upminster and Romford had "virtually doubled since 2017".

The Hornchurch & Upminster candidate said: "Many voters told me they would liked to have voted Green but backed Labour in the hope of beating the Conservatives.

"Nationally the party's vote is up 70pc.

"Once again we have a government elected on a minority of the vote and the makeup of the House of Commons will not reflect anything like the proportion of votes cast.

"Over the last six weeks I have spoken to many voters in Hornchurch & Upminster and compared to 2017 there has been far more concern about our environment and the huge threat of climate change.

"The government must act now and take the lead in measures to minimise global temperature rises and the disastrous impact this will have on us all."

The Romford Green Party candidate David Hughes added: "The country is in dire need of the social policies of the Green Party, early years education to lessen inequality, investment in schools to negate the need to import skills from abroad and the commitment to social housing to eliminate homelessness, to name but a few.

"If these social ills are addressed, it matters not what the government calls itself.

"Hopefully our 'Brexit' won't be too hard and the prime minister will reconsider a TTIP deal with the USA he has stated would be easy to achieve.

"A very damaging trade deal that the Green Party lobbied the EU against because of its environmental and social impact.

"I would like to thank all those who voted Green in this election. We are making a difference!"

Voter turnout was down in both Romford and Hornchurch and Upminster at 65.3pc and 66.8pc in each borough respectively.

Cllr Jan Sargent (Independent Residents' Group) said: "It was nice to see that so many people went out and voted considering the weather.

"I would like to convey my congratulations to all candidates who were victorious.

"The people have voted so now let's all move forward and get on with the job in hand."

Cllr Gillian Ford (Upminster and Cranham Residents Group) added: "As with any general election, local authorities have to ensure that national policy does not have a detrimental and negative impact on the residents.

"This includes any additional asks the government may expect local authorities to deliver, without the funding to support it.

"The Havering Residents' Association group will watch closely as to any new additional burdens that come our way and will continue to lobby for fair funding for our area."