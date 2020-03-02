Have your say on Local Government Boundary Commission plans to alter ward boundaries across Havering

Havering residents have from today (Tuesday, December 17) until March 2 2020 to have their say on potential changes to the borough's political map.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) is asking residents for their help drawing up a new set of council wards across Havering.

This consultation is the first part of an electoral review which will re-draw ward boundaries across the borough.

The LGBCE has already announced that Havering should continue to have 54 councillors going forward.

In drawing up new boundaries, the commission aims to deliver electoral equality for voters in council elections so that each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters.

The review also aims to ensure that the new council wards reflect, as far as possible, the interests and identities of communities across Havering.

Prof Colin Mellors, LGBCE chairman, said: "We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new wards for Havering.

"As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters.

"If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council wards, then we want to hear from you.

"And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of Havering, then this consultation is for you.

"If you're interested in the way the borough is run, just log on to our website to explore our interactive maps and have your say.

"Your views will make a difference.

"We will carefully consider all evidence that is provided during this phase of the review, whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole of Havering or just a small part of the borough.

"Residents will then have a further chance to have their say after we publish our draft recommendations in June 2020."

Havering residents have until March 2 2020 to submit their views in this consultation.

Further information on the review and interactive maps of the existing wards can be found at consultation.lgbce.org.uk and www.lgbce.org.uk.