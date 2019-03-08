Search

5 plants hay fever sufferers should avoid

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 April 2019

Sunflowers are among the most pollen-rich flowers - bad news for hay fever sufferers.

Archant

Chrysanthemums, sunflowers and oak trees have been named as some of the worst plants that trigger hay fever allergies.

The longer days and warmer weather means more of us will be enjoying our gardens and going to parks.

But for hay fever sufferers it is the start of months of runny noses and itchy eyes.

Chrysanthemums, sunflowers and oak trees have been named as some of the worst plants for allergies which hay fever sufferers should avoid this spring.

A team of outdoors experts from BillyOh.com have revealed five plants that produce huge numbers of airborne pollen grains which play havoc with allergies over the warmer months.

Hay fever is a common allergy caused by pollen or dust in which the mucous membranes of the eyes and nose become inflamed, which causes runny noses and watery eyes.

It's usually worse between late March and September, particularly when it's warm, humid, or windy and the pollen count is at its highest.

This particular allergy can affect up to one in five people at some point in their life, but there are ways to keep the symptoms at bay.

Keeping windows and doors shut as much as possible and wearing wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen from getting into your eyes is a good idea, but steering clear of certain flowers, shrubs and trees should help too.

A spokesman for BillyOh.com said: “Flowers that produce small grains of pollen that are dispersed by the wind are the worst culprits when it comes to hay fever.

“A lot of plants are pollinated by bees, but others rely on the pollen being distributed by the wind for fertilisation to take place.

“It's these in particular that can be a nightmare for hay fever sufferers, which is a shame because some of them are really stunning.

“Currently, there's no cure for hay fever and there's no way to prevent it altogether, but keeping these flowers, shrubs and trees out of your homes and gardens could help.”

