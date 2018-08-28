Christmas

Kindhearted Collier Row 10-year-old convinces whole school to raise money for hospitals’ charity in ‘Reindeer Run’

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 December 2018

From left to right: Madison Ayres, 11, Frankie Cook, 10, Nancy Burrells, 11, and Ellie Cattrell, 10 all taking part in the Reindeer Run at Parklands Junior School in Romford. Photo: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust

Kindhearted Frankie Cook may be just 10, but it’s down to her that all 482 children at her school in Romford took part in a Reindeer Run raising hundreds of pounds for the King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity.

Frankie, from Collier Row, first found out about the Reindeer Run - where schoolchildren are invited to make their own reindeer antlers and take part in a sponsored run around the playground - from her mum Kelly, who works on the elderly care ward at Queen’s Hospital.

The event, now in its second year, raises money for the charity which is spent on improving Queen’s and King George hospitals, run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Every day, the two hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes treat as many as 162 sick or injured children a day, and each Christmas the charity works to provide each youngster being cared for with a present on Christmas day.

Frankie wrote a letter to her headteacher at Parklands Junior School in Havering Road to ask if they could take part.

And on Friday (December 14), Frankie and her classmates did their run, with each class taking it in turns to run, jog or walk around the playground.

Frankie said: “My mum helps older people at the hospital. She told me about the Reindeer Run, so I wrote a letter and was really pleased when our headteacher said we could do it.

“I was really looking forward to it and have raised £25 so far. My mum is really proud and all my friends really enjoyed taking part.”

Scott Stevens, acting headteacher, added: “The children really enjoyed making their antlers and running around and the teachers got involved too – some even wearing antlers!

“It’s for a good cause and as it’s our local hospitals’ charity, one that everyone is likely to benefit from at some point or another. The parents were really supportive too, and very generous in their sponsorship.”

Other schools that have taken part in the Reindeer Run are: Newtons Primary School, Dame Tipping Primary School, Mawney Foundation School, Whybridge Junior School, William Bellamy Primary School and Scargill Infant School.

