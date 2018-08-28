Christmas

Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Join us for Digital Decoded

Father Christmas to eat more than 32,000 mince pies in Havering this Christmas, experts estimate

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 December 2018

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace. Photo: PA

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace. Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Santa’s famous red suit will be straining at the seams this Christmas thanks to the generosity of boys and girls in Havering.

Everyone’s favourite jolly old fellow will be tucking into an astonishing 32,010 mince pies, if every local family with children leaves him a plate of the traditional festive fare.

Taking the average nutritional content across the big four supermarkets’ own-brand offerings, that would translate to a whopping 7.3 million Christmassy calories.

Altogether Christmas Eve in Havering will see Santa consuming 265,700g of fat - more than 3,000 times higher than his recommended daily limit - and around 136,000 teaspoons of sugar.

And it’s a good thing he will have Rudolph on hand to take charge of the navigation, as he can also expect to wash the calorific treats down with a staggering 1,600 litres of sherry.

Registered nutritionist Charlotte Stirling-Reed says it sounds like Mr Claus is in for a bit of a rough night.

“Poor Father Christmas, having to eat all that,” she said.

“I can imagine he wouldn’t be feeling great after eating so many mince pies – most of us would probably struggle to eat two or three in a row before our brains and fullness signals kicked in to tell us we’ve had enough.

“Perhaps he should also be eating Rudolf’s carrot, which would give him some added fibre, vitamin A and vitamin C to go along with his mince pies?”

During his travels across England this year, Father Christmas will be tucking into a grand total of more than 6.5 million mince pies.

These would contain the equivalent of 100,000 bags of sugar.

He will also slosh his way through more than 4,000 average-sized bathtubs of sherry, making for a very merry Christmas indeed.

But Christmas doesn’t have to be all naughty and no nice, according to Ms Stirling-Reed.

“The best thing about Christmas is obviously the food,” she said.

“But that doesn’t just mean sweets, cakes and biscuits – I love thinking about all the festive, in-season foods that are available at this time of year including cranberries, chestnuts, sprouts, tangerines and parsnips.

“There are so many ways to enjoy them too.

“Maybe Father Christmas can put out a request for some of these when he delivers presents to the children next year.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Recorder letters: NHS and Queen’s Hospital, Retailery, economy expansion, parking fees, respect for shopworkers and social care system.

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge Christmas roadworks cancelled

Contractors installing protective sheeting over the railway before demolition. Picture: Transport for London

Brothers jailed after stabbing man at Rainham pub

Two brothers have been jailed after stabbing a man at the Albion Pub in Rainham

Gidea Park crash: Two taken to hospital

Two were taken to hospital following a crash in Heath Drive, Gidea Park. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

The battle over the letter ‘O’ - who is behind graffiti of Thetford (O)Ranges sign on A11?

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘She’s trying to provide normality for her children’: Locals react to Kate Middleton Christmas shopping at The Range

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Experienced West Ham defender left frustrated by Watford loss

Pablo Zabaleta wins a header against Watford

Team News: Dagenham & Redbridge vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates with Josh Coulson after scoring against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Romford manager Martin hoping for some festive cheer on Boxing Day trip to Tilbury

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Balanta a key player for Dagenham, says Embleton

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham netted in their victory over Ebbsfleet United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Father Christmas to eat more than 32,000 mince pies in Havering this Christmas, experts estimate

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists